Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.18.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

