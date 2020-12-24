Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $61.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.