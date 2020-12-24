Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Regency Centers Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Regency Centers in a research report issued on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on REG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.77.

Shares of REG opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $494,300.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

