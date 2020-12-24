Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.65). Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. The company had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 283.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 117,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $331,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $662,109.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,199 shares in the company, valued at $728,335.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $111,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,058 shares of company stock worth $3,591,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

