PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $94.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $34,253,932.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David F. Kozel sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $168,872.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 430,856 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,035. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 214,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 30,993 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,982,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

