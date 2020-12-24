Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OGZPY. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. HSBC raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 1.09. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $8.46.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

