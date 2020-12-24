Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 169,649 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 169,649 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 581.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 883,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 753,662 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 553,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 42.9% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 145.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 26,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at $433,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FNB opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $12.77.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNB. Stephens downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

