Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567,259 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 250.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 103,024 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 158.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 88,064 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 719.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 19,423 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $11.80.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th.

QRTEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

