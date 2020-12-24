Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,627 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Teradata were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 14.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Teradata by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In related news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

TDC stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

