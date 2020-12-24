Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 851 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.05%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

