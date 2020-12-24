Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in WPX Energy by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Johnson Rice lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.84.

NYSE:WPX opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WPX Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WPX Energy news, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 458,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,338 shares of company stock worth $3,433,765 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

