Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 643 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in H. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at $254,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 1.54. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on H. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

