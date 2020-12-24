Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 2,178 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 102.7% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth $111,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDS opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

