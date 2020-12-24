(PTX.V) (CVE:PTX) Shares Up 7.3%

(PTX.V) (CVE:PTX) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 257,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 294,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22.

About (PTX.V) (CVE:PTX)

Platinex Inc is an exploration and evaluation-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals. Its properties include Shining Tree Gold Property, Herrick Deposit, Nabish Lake and South McFaulds. The Company holds interest in approximately 140 claims (over 5,680 acres) in Shining Tree Gold Property, situated in Churchill, MacMurchy and Asquith Townships in Ontario.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for (PTX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (PTX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.