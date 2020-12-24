PTON (PTON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. PTON has a total market capitalization of $266,344.19 and approximately $86.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDCM and Bilaxy. In the last week, PTON has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00137488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.15 or 0.00677654 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00152487 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00374067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00063188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00095840 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official website for PTON is foresting.io

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

