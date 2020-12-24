Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.04

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and traded as high as $13.77. Prudential Bancorp shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 6,708 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBIP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 128,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accept deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

