ProxyNode (PRX) Market Cap Reaches $81,868.57

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 28% against the dollar. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $81,868.57 and approximately $75.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00390368 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002335 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00023723 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002497 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.53 or 0.01376369 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 178,315,909 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.