Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $218.38

Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $218.38 and traded as high as $276.00. Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) shares last traded at $270.00, with a volume of 588,321 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 324.44 ($4.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of £755.78 million and a P/E ratio of 20.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 284.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 219.02.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

