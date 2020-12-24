Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) (CVE:PGX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.50

Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) (CVE:PGX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 63000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.51 million and a P/E ratio of -21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

In related news, Director Peter Bernier acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$60,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 759,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$417,693.10. Insiders bought a total of 165,099 shares of company stock valued at $120,778 over the last ninety days.

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. Its property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia; and the Ontario projects in Ontario. The company's primary projects in Ontario consist of the Matachewan and Wydee projects located in central Ontario.

