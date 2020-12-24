ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s previous close.

PUMP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on ProPetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.48.

PUMP stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $774.00 million, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 3.35.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). ProPetro had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $133.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.38 million. Equities analysts predict that ProPetro will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

