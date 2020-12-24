Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PROG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Progenity from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Progenity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Progenity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

PROG stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39. Progenity has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Research analysts predict that Progenity will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Alter acquired 20,000 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,924.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry Stylli acquired 152,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $499,999.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,616,874 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Progenity during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Progenity in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Progenity in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

