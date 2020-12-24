Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.09 and last traded at $35.09. 10,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 74,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 81,909 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 53.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 147,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.