Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Shares Up 2%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG)’s stock price shot up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

The company has a market cap of $56.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72.

About Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG)

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

