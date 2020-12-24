Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

PFBC opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $737.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 209,527 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

