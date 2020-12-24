Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.
APTS stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $371.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $13.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 470.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Preferred Apartment Communities
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.
