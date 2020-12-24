Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

APTS stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $371.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $13.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 470.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

