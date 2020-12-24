Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 331,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 343,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of C$3.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03.

About Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company principally focuses on the Michichi and Princess areas targeting the Banff, the Ellerslie, and the Lithic Glauconite formations in Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

