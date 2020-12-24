Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stake Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 72.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 93.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Powell Industries by 277.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Powell Industries by 127.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Powell Industries by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Powell Industries by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $353.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Powell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

