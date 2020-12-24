Postmedia Network Canada Corp Class NC (TSE:PNC.B) Shares Gap Down to $1.67

Postmedia Network Canada Corp Class NC (TSE:PNC.B)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.53. Postmedia Network Canada Corp Class NC shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$143.34 million and a P/E ratio of -8.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.79.

About Postmedia Network Canada Corp Class NC (TSE:PNC.B)

Postmedia Network Canada Corp., through its subsidiary, Postmedia Network Inc, publishes daily and non-daily newspapers in Canada. The company is involved in news and information gathering and dissemination operations through various platforms, such as print, Web, tablet, and smartphone. It also operates digital media and online assets, including the canada.com and canoe.com Websites; and each newspaper's online Website.

