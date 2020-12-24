POPCHAIN Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $80,903.20 and $30.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 84.9% higher against the dollar. One POPCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, CoinBene, Bit-Z and GDAC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000170 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bilaxy, GDAC, LBank and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.