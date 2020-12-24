PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.62

Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.62 and last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 451314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Get PolyOne alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PolyOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.