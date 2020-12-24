Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) (LON:POLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) (LON:POLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,883.80 ($24.61).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) from GBX 2,225 ($29.07) to GBX 2,480 ($32.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) alerts:

Shares of POLY stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,683.50 ($22.00). 193,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,693. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,683.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,737.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. Polymetal International plc has a 12-month low of GBX 990.20 ($12.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.