PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLM opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. PolyMet Mining has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $9.70.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
