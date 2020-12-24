PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLM opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. PolyMet Mining has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,000,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 223,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 60,148 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

