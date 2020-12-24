Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) in a report released on Monday, December 21st. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of PIF opened at C$19.19 on Thursday. Polaris Infrastructure Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.59 and a 1 year high of C$19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.65. The firm has a market cap of C$301.40 million and a PE ratio of 15.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 49.22%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.