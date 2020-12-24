Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) (LON:PCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $704.00

Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) (LON:PCT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 704 ($9.20) and last traded at GBX 2,285 ($29.85), with a volume of 80289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,285 ($29.85).

The stock has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,208.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,105.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) Company Profile (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

