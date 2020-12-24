Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at about $4,066,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 116.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 240,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 129,410 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 50.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 198,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 66,546 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 39.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 195,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 55,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.80).

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLYM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.