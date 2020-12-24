Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s share price shot up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.76. 738,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 892,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSTI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $125,163.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,788,460 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,485.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 192,195 shares of company stock worth $1,940,486. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTI. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,743,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 575,002 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

