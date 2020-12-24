Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.55

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.55 and traded as high as $24.50. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 4,119 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $121.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 16.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLBC. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter worth $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as remote deposits.

