Playkey Trading 34.8% Lower Over Last Week (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. Playkey has a market cap of $77,895.11 and approximately $34,850.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00048560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.36 or 0.00335063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (PKT) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,061,944 tokens. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.