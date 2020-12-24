PlayChip Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One PlayChip token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. PlayChip has a total market cap of $9.62 million and $353.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayChip has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00046339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00318451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00029727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

