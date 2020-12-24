PlayChip Market Cap Reaches $9.80 Million (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $9.80 million and $203.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlayChip has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00047306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00328543 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00031009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.