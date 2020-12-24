Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.15. 925,464 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 908,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Planet 13 from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Planet 13 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Planet 13 alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company provides consultation, education, and convenience services for medical cannabis; cardholder process navigation services; individual consultations; compassionate care programs; patient education services; express services; and home delivery services.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet 13 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet 13 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.