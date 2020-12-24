PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report sales of $247.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.51 million to $248.50 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $248.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $977.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $976.81 million to $978.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.74 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $297.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million.

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.18. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

