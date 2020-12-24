PIVX Achieves Market Cap of $20.64 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last week, PIVX has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a total market cap of $20.64 million and $332,090.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00030146 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 400.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 64,983,503 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

