Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.32. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $366.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 55.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 173.4% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 48,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at $919,115.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 4,250 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $88,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,838 shares of company stock valued at $256,880. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

