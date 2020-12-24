Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores Sells 7,615 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 7,615 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $540,208.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Christine Flores sold 16,708 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,498.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Christine Flores sold 19,750 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,157.50.

On Friday, September 25th, Christine Flores sold 23,924 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $936,385.36.

Pinterest stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,078,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,388,599. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $75.44.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $791,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,709,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 354,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after buying an additional 39,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PINS. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

