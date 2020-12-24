Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.80

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and traded as high as $24.00. Pinnacle Bankshares shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th.

Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPBN)

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

