Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Andre Wong Durand Sells 27,411 Shares of Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 27,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $824,248.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,619,446.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andre Wong Durand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ping Identity alerts:

On Monday, October 26th, Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00.

NYSE:PING opened at $29.12 on Thursday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.94.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 92.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth $1,717,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 54,845 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PING. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.