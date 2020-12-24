PieDAO DEFI++ Price Hits $1.51 (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $505,625.30 and approximately $15,084.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can currently be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00006547 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PieDAO DEFI++ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00135256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00020757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00670320 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00180955 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00382255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00099297 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00059209 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Trading

PieDAO DEFI++ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DEFI++ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DEFI++ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.