Phore (PHR) Reaches Market Cap of $3.53 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $30,928.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000651 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000460 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002640 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005144 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,897,379 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

