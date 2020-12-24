Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Trading Up 0.1%

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.80 and last traded at $73.55. Approximately 34,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 16,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSMMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Simmons reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $1.793 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

